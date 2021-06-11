CDC to hold emergency meeting to discuss incidents of heart inflammation in youth after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hold an emergency meeting on June 18 to discuss a potential link between heart inflammation and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, at a June 10 presentation to the FDA’s advisory panel, the CDC committee said it has received 275 reported cases of myocarditis, heart muscle inflammation, or […]Full Article