Denmark's Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after collapsing at Euro 2020
Denmark star Christian Eriksen was awake in hospital and undergoing tests after collapsing and needing to be revived on the pitch against Finland.Full Article
Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand said the team's thoughts and prayers are going out to Christian Eriksen, who is stable in..
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta says Denmark star Christian Eriksen has messaged the club's WhatsApp group chat following his sudden..