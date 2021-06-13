Kim Kardashian has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends
"I have no regrets. This was, like, the best decade and a half of my life," Kim Kardashian says in the finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.Full Article
The final episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired Thursday following 20 seasons of the reality show
Most of the series finale episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians focused on celebrating the best moments of the past decade,..