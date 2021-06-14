Two Australian identical twins will be getting married to the same man after he proposed on a US reality TV show.Perth sisters Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 35, have been dating 37-year-old electrician Ben Byrne for 10 years now.In...Full Article
Perth twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque get engaged to same man
Perth twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque reveal they will both be mum to each other's babies
Two Australian identical twins, who are engaged to the same man and are planning to have babies at the same time, have caused..
