How to be good parent to your LGBTQ child

The support of parents is the backbone for a child's mental and physical health. LGBTQ youth, while coming out to their parents, feel a sense of discomfort and fear of whether they would understand them. They often feel disheartened when something similar happens and they end up finding themselves alone in the race of accepting their identity. If you are a parent and looking out for a way to support your LGBTQ child, here are some tips on how to be a good parent to them.