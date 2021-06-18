Diana Ross's first album 'Thank You' in 15 years shot at her home amid pandemic
Published
"Thank You" is the follow-up to Ross`s 2006 album "I Love You", and was recorded entirely in her home studio during the pandemic.Full Article
Published
The title track is online now...
American icon *Diana Ross* will release her new album 'Thank You' this..
