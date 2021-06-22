The Duke of Sussex could be in the UK in the coming days as he isolates before the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in London. Although the service is not until July 1, Prince Harry will need to quarantine for 10 days when he...Full Article
Prince Harry will return to UK soon ahead of Princess Diana statue unveiling
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Princess Diana’s Last Phone Call Revealed
Veuer
Princess Diana would have been 60 years old on July 1, 2021 had she not tragically passed away after a car accident. Veuer’s Keri..
More coverage
Prince Harry Wants to Honor His Mother Together With His Brother
Buzz60
For the past several years Prince William and Prince Harry have planned to honor their mother on what would have been her 60th..