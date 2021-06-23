Britney Spears to address court in guardianship battle with father
Published
Under a controversial legal guardianship since 2008, US pop singer Britney Spears is scheduled to address a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.Full Article
Published
Under a controversial legal guardianship since 2008, US pop singer Britney Spears is scheduled to address a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.Full Article
About 50 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement are demonstrating outside a Los Angeles courthouse, where a hearing was..