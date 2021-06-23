If sunsigns were family members, this is what they would be!

Families are home. There’s nothing like a time when all your family members gear up and gather for a wonderful evening to reminisce about memories, have cheer, laughter and occasionally spill some lame jokes. Needless to say, every family member is unique and have their own quirky personalities. That's what makes every family so special. And some of these clearly resonate with the twelve astrological signs. So, here’s what each zodiac sign can represent a family member and what they would mean.