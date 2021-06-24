The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan says they have uncovered the “horrific and shocking discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves” at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School. According to CBS17.com, a statement from the Cowessess First Nation and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations, which represents Saskatchewan’s First Nations, said that […]Full Article
More unmarked graves discovered at another Indigenous school in Canada
