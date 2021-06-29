Princes William and Harry will meet in private following the unveiling of a statue in memory of their mother in a sign of reconciliation between the royal brothers.They will gather with immediate family after Thursday's (Friday...Full Article
William and Harry to hold private meeting after unveiling 'charming' Diana statue
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince William plans private family visit to Princess Diana statue before official unveiling
Bang Media International Limited
Prince William will take his children to visit the statue of Princess Diana over the next few days before it is revealed to the..
More coverage
Prince Harry, Prince William Reportedly Quarrel at Prince Philip's Funeral; Will Not Offer Olive Branch to Each Other
HNGN
Princes William and Harry reportedly argued during Prince Philip's funeral and now pal reveals that they will not extend an olive..
Prince Harry and William both 'refusing to offer olive branch'
Tamworth Herald