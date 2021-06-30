Princess Diana statue to be unveiled
Marking what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, her sons William and Harry will unveil a statue tribute to her. A look back at Lady Di's legacy.Full Article
Just days before the unveiling of the late Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace, Prince Harry surprised the group of Diana..
The palace is getting ready to honor Princess Diana on Thursday, July 1 — when the royals will mark what would have been the late..