Ira Khan shares first Instagram post after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce announcement! Video goes viral
Published
Ira Khan has shared her first post on Monday after her father and actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce.Full Article
Published
Ira Khan has shared her first post on Monday after her father and actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce.Full Article
In a video message, Aamir and Kiran on Sunday said that they are happy and even though their relationship has changed, they will..
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have separated after 15 years of marriage and start their journey as co-parents now.