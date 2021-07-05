Cannes reawakens, pins hopes on film festival's return

CANNES, France (AP) — Cannes is back.



The lights are in position, the stars en route to the French Riviera. And Spike Lee’s face is peering out onto the Croisette from a huge banner announcing Tuesday’s debut of the world’s premier film festival.



The show is running 14 months late, thanks to the pandemic. And it's about time for the city’s merchants, hoteliers and restaurateurs, who hope the return of the festival’s glamour and revenues heralds a broader renaissance for the region and France’s cultural world after an exceptionally damaging year.



“We lost all of the international conventions, congress, large events like the film festival. So we lost millions," Charles Richez, director of the Majestic Hotel, told The Associated Press. "We’re very happy now to have the film festival again. It’s the beginning of the return of all the international events.”



Cannes organizers are attempting the first full-scale film festival in the coronavirus era, despite worries about the delta variant which is spreading fast across Europe.



Virus infections in the Cannes area have been slightly lower than the national per capita average in recent weeks, and vaccinations are going slightly faster. But local officials have expressed concern that the opening up to foreigners puts tourist destinations like Cannes at new risk of outbreaks.



Masks are required at festival events, and attendees are required to test every 48 hours. But moviegoers can sit next to each other, and the festival has no virtual component.



Thierry Frémaux, artist director of the festival, addressed the press on the eve of opening day and described protocols that were evolving.



“We always said last year that if the festival was canceled, it was because the situation was more serious than the existence of a film festival...