Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A teenager injured in an accident on an Iowa amusement ride that killed his younger brother remained on life support Wednesday as he turned 16, his family pastor said.



David Jaramillo has been in a medically induced coma at Blank Children’s Hospital since Saturday’s accident on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Altoona, pastor Christian Shields said.



David has some brain function and has woken up a couple times at the Des Moines hospital, opening his eyes and asking what happened, he said. He remains hooked up to breathing machines, but doctors are hoping to wean him off life support, Shields said.



Shields, the pastor at Christian Life Church in Cedar Rapids, said it's a miracle that David is alive after being pinned underneath a boat in water for several minutes. The church planned a prayer vigil for the family Wednesday night and is sponsoring a GoFundMe page that has raised $30,000.



“We'll be praying for life for David, that his brain function would miraculously be undamaged and unhindered and have no long-term lasting effects on him," he said. “He's still in very serious condition, but there's some good signs.”



Friends have brought balloons to the hospital for David's birthday, but “there won't be a lot of celebrating.”



The Jaramillo family, of Marion, Iowa, went to Adventureland to celebrate David’s upcoming birthday on Saturday. David, a junior at Linn-Mar High School, had been excited about getting his driver’s license as a step toward freedom and adulthood, Shields said.



David, his younger brothers Gus, 14, and Michael, 11; their 18-year-old cousin Nyla Pettie; and parents Sabrina and David Jaramillo boarded a boat for the ride on Saturday night. A family-friendly staple of the park since 1983, the ride uses a conveyor belt to...