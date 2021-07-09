This weekend 1000 Italian football fans will travel to Wembley to watch the 2021 Euro Cup final in England. Normally these travellers would be required to spend 10 days in isolation, but in a sporting gesture the UK has agreed to...Full Article
Italy England: Football fans given quarantine exemption to travel to Wembley
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
German Chancellor hints at possible return to European holidays for double-jabbed Britons
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said double-jabbed Britons should be able to have a holiday in Europe without quarantine in the..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Euro 2020: Football fans given quarantine exemption to travel to Wembley
This weekend 1000 Italian football fans will travel to Wembley Stadium to watch the European Championship final in England...
New Zealand Herald