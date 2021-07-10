Former US President Jimmy Carter turned to his wife Rosalynn and thanked her for 75 years of marriage, telling her that she's always been right for him."I want to express particular gratitude for being the right woman that I chose...Full Article
Jimmy Carter's emotional tribute to wife Rosalynn on their 75th anniversary
