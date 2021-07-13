A desperate father has been reunited with his stolen son after 24 years of searching and over a half a million kilometres covered on his motorbike chasing tip-offs across China.Guo Gangtang wept when he held Guo Xinzhen for the...Full Article
Reunited: Chinese father hugs son snatched off the street and sold 24 years ago
