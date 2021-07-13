World's deepest pool opens in Dubai with waning not to visit Burj Khalifa

Dubai has added another superlative to its collection of architectural oddities: the world's deepest swimming pool.Deep Dive Dubai descends to 60.02 metres through an artificial sunken city. The pool sinks the previous world record...Full Article
World's deepest pool opens in Dubai
Divers can explore “abandoned” sunken apartments and play boardgames underwater in the Deep Dive Dubai pool which is nearly 197..
Deep Dive Dubai is shaped like an oyster and houses an 80 seat restaurant, a gift shop and a dive shop
