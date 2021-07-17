Palme d'Or: Julia Ducournau's 'Titane' wins top prize at Cannes
Julia Ducournau, only the second female director to win the top prize at Cannes, beat out a stellar competition lineup with her provocative horror thriller.Full Article
Julia Ducournau has been awarded the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival after Spike Lee accidentally declares her the winner
The final full day of screenings at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival ended with a statistic, which was delivered by Cannes General..