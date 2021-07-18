When Rahul Vaidya’s first night with Disha Parmar was ruined by his maternal uncle!

When Rahul Vaidya’s first night with Disha Parmar was ruined by his maternal uncle!

Zee News

Published

Television's favourite couple, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got hitched on Friday (July 16) at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. 

Full Article