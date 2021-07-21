The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared an adorable new photo of Prince George to mark his 8th birthday. The image shows George grinning from ear-to-ear wearing a navy and orange polo shirt and matching navy shorts. The...Full Article
Prince George turns 8: New photo's nod to Prince Philip
New Zealand Herald
