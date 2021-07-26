Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer wore five Dolce & Gabbana gowns at her wedding

Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer wore five Dolce & Gabbana gowns at her wedding

New Zealand Herald

Published

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer married Michael Lewis over the weekend in a lavish ceremony.And the 30-year-old didn't wear just one dress for her wedding celebrations, but five, reports the Mirror UK. Read More ...

Full Article