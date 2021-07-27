Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet finally added to royal line of succession

New Zealand Herald

Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter has finally been added to the line of succession on the official royal family website. And it only took seven weeks of media scrutiny to get there.Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born...

