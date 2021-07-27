Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter has finally been added to the line of succession on the official royal family website. And it only took seven weeks of media scrutiny to get there.Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born...Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet finally added to royal line of succession
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Prince Harry and Meghan’s Daughter Still Not Listed on Official Succession List
Buzz60
Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter has still not be added to the official succession list on the royal website. Buzz60’s Keri..
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s christening plans for Lilibet revealed!
Bang Media International Limited
Meghan Markle snubs royal title in Lilibet Diana's birth certificate
Bang Media International Limited
Advertisement
More coverage
Princess Diana's brother can't wait to meet baby Lilibet!
Bang Media International Limited
Diana's brother can't wait to meet Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's baby daughter Lilibet
Duchess Catherine ‘can’t wait’ to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new daughter
Bang Media International Limited
A new royal baby! Everything we know about Lilibet Diana
Bang Media International Limited
Princess Diana's astrologer predicts ‘potential issues’ in Archie and Lilibet’s relationship
Bang Media International Limited