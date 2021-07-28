Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter Britain without quarantining starting next week, UK officials said Wednesday — a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry.The British...Full Article
Britain ends quarantine for vaccinated US EU travellers
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Quarantine rule change will 'get global Britain back in business'
Travel bosses have hailed the loosening of COVID rules for US and EU travellers as a move that would "get global Britain back in..
Sky News