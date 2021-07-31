A woman, with 1.7 million followers on TikTok, has scored a Guinness World Record for her gigantic mouth.Samantha Ramsdell, from Connecticut in the US, broke the record for the world's largest mouth gape of a female measuring in...Full Article
Samantha Ramsdell wins Guinness record for world's largest mouth gape of a female
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
See the woman Guinness World Records says has the biggest mouth
Samantha Ramsdell has captured a huge audience on TikTok for her larger-than-life mouth which now holds a Guinness World Record.
Bleacher Report AOL