Chinese pop star Kris Wu detained on suspicion of rape
Published
BEIJING: Chinese-Canadian pop megastar Kris Wu has been detained on suspicion of rape, Beijing police said Saturday.Full Article
Published
BEIJING: Chinese-Canadian pop megastar Kris Wu has been detained on suspicion of rape, Beijing police said Saturday.Full Article
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been detained by Beijing police on suspicion of rape, police announced, following an..
Kris Wu, a 30-year-old celebrity, is the most prominent figure in China to be held over #MeToo allegations.