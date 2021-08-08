Deepika Padukone celebrates 8 years of blockbuster 'Chennai Express'
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone on Sunday marked eight years of her 2013 blockbuster romantic comedy flick 'Chennai Express'.Full Article
Deepika shared on her Instagram story, an animated video that features a man resembling Shah Rukh Khan`s character Rahul driving a..
Directed by Rohit Shetty, comedy-drama 'Chennai Express' starred superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.