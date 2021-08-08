A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television.Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned...Full Article
Modern Family medicine: Actress Julie Bowen, sister help injured woman
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Actress Julie Bowen, sister help woman who fainted at park
Newsday
A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar..
-
Modern Family's Julie Bowen Helps Save Woman Who Fainted in a Utah National Park
E! Online
-
Modern Family' actress Julie Bowen and her sister rescued a woman who fainted on a hike in Utah
Upworthy
-
'Modern Family' actress Julie Bowen and her sister rescued a woman who fainted on a hike in Utah
FOXNews.com
-
Modern Family's Julie Bowen Was a Real-Life Hero to Woman Who Fainted While Hiking
Just Jared