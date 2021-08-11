Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik to split hosting duties on Jeopardy!
Show executive producer Mike Richards will replace Alex Trebek this fall, while actor Mayim Bialik gets a spin-off show.Full Article
'Big Bang Theory' alum Mayim Bialik will also host primetime and spinoff series, including the 'Jeopardy National College..
The long-running game show announced its new hosts Wednesday, a vacancy left by the death of Alex Trebek. Jeopardy! Executive..