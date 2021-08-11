Man's hilarious find at KFC drive-through goes viral on TikTok

Man's hilarious find at KFC drive-through goes viral on TikTok

New Zealand Herald

Published

When we leave a job, it's not uncommon to leave a souvenir behind, like a favourite pen or a prized chair.But one former KFC worker has gone viral after finding out his voice is still immortalised in the drive-through greeting …...

Full Article