'I'm blaming Harry': Meghan Markle's dad hits out over marriage

'I'm blaming Harry': Meghan Markle's dad hits out over marriage

New Zealand Herald

Published

Thomas Markle has blasted Prince Harry for not asking his permission to marry his daughter. Markle, 77, has been estranged from his daughter Duchess Meghan, 40, and her husband Prince Harry, 36, ever since he was caught colluding...

Full Article