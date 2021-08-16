Biden Gives Food Stamps Largest Benefits Increase In History
The Biden administration announced on Monday, the largest permanent increase in food stamp benefits, in the program's history.Full Article
The average benefits for people in the SNAP program will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increase begins in..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp..
