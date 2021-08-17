'The Kapil Sharma Show' returns with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is all set to return on with two star-studded specials with the casts of 'Bhuj' and 'Bell Bottom' on August 21 and 22, respectively.

