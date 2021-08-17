'The Kapil Sharma Show' returns with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn
'The Kapil Sharma Show' is all set to return on with two star-studded specials with the casts of 'Bhuj' and 'Bell Bottom' on August 21 and 22, respectively.Full Article
The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show premieres on Saturday, August 21. Superstars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn , Nora Fatehi..
The special guests on the revived show will be the `Bell Bottom` actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer..