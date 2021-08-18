Drake reveals he had COVID and it made him lose hair
Published
Rapper Drake had Covid and has suffered hair loss as a result and he had to take a step to cover that up.Full Article
Published
Rapper Drake had Covid and has suffered hair loss as a result and he had to take a step to cover that up.Full Article
Drake is opening up about his style – and his health. The 34-year-old superstar posted a comment on a fan account on Instagram on..
Drake has revealed on a fan account that he had COVID-19. The rapper and father of one divulged the information Monday night after..