Confirmed! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal NOT engaged

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s engagement rumour flooded the internet recently, sending fans into a tizzy. However, turns out it was only a rumour with no truth to back it. After the Roka ceremony rumour hit social media, Katrina’s spokesperson denied the news while talking to Zoom TV. According to Hindustan Times report, Kat’s spokesperson said, “There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon.” The duo was recently spotted at a special screening of the upcoming film Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) A few days back, Harshvardhan Kapoor confirmed Katrina and Vicky’s relationship status during a Zoom show titled By Invite Only. On that show, the actor accepted that Vicky and Katrina are dating each other and since then their fans can’t keep calm. Although, the couple has not accepted their relationship officially but the buzz regarding their bond has been strong ever since they have made first public appearance together as a couple. On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama among others. While on the other hand, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Phone Bhoot’ and 'Jee Lee Zara' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.