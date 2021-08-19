Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat slams haters for focussing on her 'bra colour' on Independence Day post!

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat slams haters for focussing on her 'bra colour' on Independence Day post!

Zee News

Published

When haters commented on Mehwish Hayat' innerwear with distasteful remarks, she bashed them on her IG story.

Full Article