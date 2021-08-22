New Orleans tourism industry worries as coronavirus rages

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It's a neighborhood bar and restaurant, but for two extended weekends every year, the “regulars” at Liuzza's by the Track include an overflow crowd of tourists grabbing drinks and settling in for meals on their way in and out of the nearby New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.



Co-owner James Gonczi estimates that out-of-towners make up anywhere from 30% to 35% of his clientele during the seven-day festival each spring. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival hasn't happened for two years now.



It looked like the music would play this fall — organizers recruited The Rolling Stones to headline a rescheduled festival in October. But then the highly contagious delta variant exploded, forcing another cancellation.



Gonczi doesn’t even want to talk about it. “I don’t want to be depressed anymore,” he says.



Jazz Fest usually draws hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world to the city. They come for the unique food, music and culture every year, playing a major part in a tourism and hospitality industry that drives the New Orleans economy.



This industry has been hammered by the pandemic, which has forced many bars, restaurants and music venues to close or limit their operations. At one point unemployment in the city was as high as 20%, and it hasn't recovered, with a 12% jobless rate now.



It seemed like decent times, at least, would roll again last spring, as vaccinations began and visitors started coming back. Occupancy rates rose above 50% this summer in downtown hotels, not bad compared to the single digits of the summer before, said Kelly Schultz, a spokeswoman for New Orleans & Company, which promotes the city as a tourist destination. But she said it hasn’t been a full rebound, with international tourists, cruise ship...