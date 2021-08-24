The two faces of your personality, as per your sunsign

Undeniably, every person has two sides to them. One may reflect a positive energy, while the other may be manipulative, evil, and completely negative. Often, these two sides of a personality are in stark contrast to each other, making it difficult to determine the person’s true self. It can be very confusing when situations bring up completely different and unexpected sides of us. In account of this, here are the two faces of your personality, based on your zodiac sign.