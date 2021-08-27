Polish art show defies 'cancel culture' but some see racism

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An exhibition at a Polish state museum opening Friday features the works of provocative artists in what organizers describe as a celebration of free speech, and a challenge to political correctness and “cancel culture” on the political left.



Some critics, however, accuse organizers of giving a platform to antisemitic, racist and Islamophobic messages under the pretense of defending freedom of expression.



"Political Art,” which features the works of nearly 30 artists, is the second exhibition at the Ujazdowski Castle Center for Contemporary Art under director Piotr Bernatowicz. He was appointed by Poland's populist conservative ruling party in 2019.



Since it came to power in 2015, the Law and Justice party has harnessed the country's cultural institutions in a mission to promote conservative and patriotic values — including the art center housed in a reconstructed castle that has showcased experimental and avant-garde art in Warsaw for 30 years.



The museum says the “Political Art” show provides a space for rebellious artists sometimes shunned elsewhere.



The most controversial is Dan Park, a Swedish provocateur who has been jailed on hate crimes in Sweden. In 2009, Park placed swastikas and boxes labeled “Zyklon B” — the gas used in the mass murder of Jews and others during the Holocaust — in front of a Jewish community center in Malmo.



A spokesman for Malmo's Jewish community, Fredrik Sieradzki, recalled the artist's actions 12 years ago as “disgusting and deeply offensive,” telling The Associated Press that they “targeted a community that was already threatened by different groups.”



The Jewish community in Poland has strongly protested the museum's decision to include Park in the new exhibit. In an open letter to the museum director, rabbis and...