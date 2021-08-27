LGBTQ+ Vaccine Session at the Rainbow Hub Saturday

Getting vaccinated not only protects you and your family but also protects the wider communities across the UK and world. Help stop the spread of Covid, get yourself fully vaccinated in the conformable Queer friendly space of the Rainbow Hub up on St James St.



The Rainbow Hub is hosting their third walk in jab session for LGBTQ+ communties in the city, so if you’re in town and need your first jab or second (and it’s 8 weeks since you had your first) then pop in and get it sorted.