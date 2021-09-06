French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at the age of 88
Published
The star of the iconic French New Wave film "Breathless'' was one of France's most recognizable leading men and among the country's most beloved actors of his generation.Full Article
Published
The star of the iconic French New Wave film "Breathless'' was one of France's most recognizable leading men and among the country's most beloved actors of his generation.Full Article
Jean-Paul Belmondo has sadly died at the age of 88. The famed French actor was the star of Breathless, which debuted in 1960. His..