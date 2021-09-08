Yankees star Derek Jeter inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Jeter was simply Derek Jeter on his special day — smooth as silk.



On a cloudy Wednesday afternoon with the temperature in the 70s and a few sprinkles in the air and adoring fans chanting his name, the former New York Yankees star shortstop and captain was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after a long wait necessitated by the pandemic.



Greeted by raucous cheers in a crowd that included NBA luminaries Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing, several of his former teammates, and Hall of Fame Yankees manager Joe Torre on the stage behind him, Jeter took the stage after fellow inductees from the class of 2020 Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and the late Marvin Miller were honored. Jeter was touched by the moment and acknowledged how different the ceremony seemed in the wake of the recent deaths of 10 Hall of Famers.



“I'm so honored to be inducted with you guys and linked to you forever," he said. “The Hall of Fame is special because of those who are in it. We've lost way too many Hall of Famers over the last 20 months. These are all Hall of Famers who would have or could have been here, so for that reason it's not the same.”



What was the same was the adoration displayed by the fans, who always marveled at his consistency.



“I had one goal in my career, and that was to win more than everyone else, and we did that, which brings me to the Yankee fans," Jeter said as the fans erupted again. “Without question, you helped me get here today as much as any individual I've mentioned."



He gave much of the credit to his parents, who were in the audience with Jeter's wife, Hannah, and their two young daughters.



“Mom, you taught me any dream is attainable as long as you work harder than everyone else. You drilled that in my head over and over and over and you...