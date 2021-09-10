The Latest: Raducanu rolls through 1st set in US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):



10:55 p.m.



Emma Raducanu has rolled through the first set of her women's semifinal.



The 18-year-old qualifier from Britain stormed past No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari 6-1 in 36 minutes.



Raducanu won the first five games and got help from Sakkari, who had 17 unforced errors to seven winners.



Raducanu was trying to become the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004 at 17.



___



10:25 p.m.



Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari are playing to determine who will meet Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open women’s final.



If Raducanu wins, it would set up an all-teenager final. The qualifier from Britain is 18. Fernandez just turned 19 this week.



The No. 17-seeded Sakkari from Greece is trying to reach her first Grand Slam final, having lost in the semifinals at the French Open.



___



10:20 p.m.



Billie Jean King and the pioneering Original 9 were honored at the U.S. Open for their induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.



The six members who were in attendance were presented rings on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in between the women's semifinal matches.



The women's players signed $1 contracts with promoter Gladys Heldman in 1970, paving the way for the creation of a pro tour and increased prize money.



A video that featured Serena Williams and other female athletes such as basketball's Sue Bird and soccer's Abby Wambach was played in which they thanked the Original 9.



King said the players were willing to give up their careers so those after them would have a chance to play the sports they loved.



___



9:40 p.m.



Leylah Fernandez advanced to the U.S. Open final by edging...