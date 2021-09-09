Jennifer Aniston launches beauty brand
Published
Hollywood actress and Friends star Jennifer Aniston just launched her beauty brand. The actress has ventured into haircare industry by launching hair care brand LolaVie.Full Article
Published
Hollywood actress and Friends star Jennifer Aniston just launched her beauty brand. The actress has ventured into haircare industry by launching hair care brand LolaVie.Full Article
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has..