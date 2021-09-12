Rakhi Sawant confirms Varun Sood to appear on Bigg Boss OTT to surprise girlfriend Divya Agarwal

Rakhi Sawant confirms Varun Sood to appear on Bigg Boss OTT to surprise girlfriend Divya Agarwal

Zee News

Published

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood to appear on Bigg Boss OTT’s Sunday Ka Vaar episode. 

Full Article