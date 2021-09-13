For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists.SpaceX's first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who's...Full Article
SpaceX and Elon Musk gets into space tourism business with all civilian orbit
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Hear from the first all-civilian crew before they go into orbit
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s Rachel Crane sat down with the four space tourists who will take part on a three-day trip into orbit on a SpaceX rocket. ..
-
SpaceX aiming for night launch of 4 on 1st private flight
SeattlePI.com
-
SpaceX aiming for night launch of 4 on 1st private flight
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
SpaceX to launch private, all-civilian crew into Earth orbit
Washington (AFP) Sept 13, 2021
SpaceX is set to launch four people into space Wednesday on a three-day mission that is..
Space Daily