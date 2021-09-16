Clint Eastwood back in the saddle at 91 for Cry Macho
At the age of 91, Clint Eastwood is not just directing but also climbing back in the saddle and even throwing a punch for his new Western Cry Macho.
CRY MACHO Movie - Legendary Director Clint Eastwood has done it again. See him in #CryMacho