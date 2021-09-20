'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown,''Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy Awards 2021

Drama "The Crown" and comedy "Ted Lasso" won the top prizes at television's Emmy awards on Sunday, while "The Queen's Gambit" was named best limited series.

