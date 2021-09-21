How intelligent is your zodiac sign?

Have you ever wondered what your IQ level could be? Your intelligence is determined by how quickly you can analyse, think and act in difficult situations. You have various traits that make you an all-rounder-someone who is creative, smart and practical in real life. Quite interestingly, zodiac signs have the ability to regulate your qualities and help you understand perspectives of yourself that you otherwise wouldn’t be able to really know. In account of this, here listed down are some ways that let you know how intelligent you are, according to your zodiac sign.